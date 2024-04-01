Boss 'not interested in any noise' surrounding keeper Marschall

Filip Marschall

Head coach Mike Williamson was quick to the defence of goalkeeper Filip Marschall after the on-loan Aston Villa man returned to the starting line-up on Easter Monday at Notts County.

Absent since early February through injury, the 20-year-old looked nervous and uneasy at times during the 3-3 draw at Meadow Lane, having come in for Michael Kelly after his run in the side of late.

Many supporters voiced their concern over the inclusion of the youngster over the Irishman, who has become something of a fan-favourite since signing in September initially as injury cover for Nathan Harness.

While Dons were not at the races in plenty of areas in Nottingham, Marschall's performance was particularly under the microscope given his return, but Williamson was keen to nip any criticism of him off.

"I'm not really interested in any noise, just how we can improve," he said when asked how he felt Marschall performed.