Williamson takes the blame as Dons let lead slip in injury time

Mike Williamson

Mike Williamson took full responsibility for MK Dons' disappointing performance at Meadow Lane on Easter Monday as they conceded in stoppage time to draw 3-3 with Notts County.

Making three changes to his side after the 5-0 win over Walsall on Good Friday, Dons were slow out the traps in both halves against a County side with just two wins in their last 13 matches. After Max Dean's stellar opener on 19 minutes against the run of play, Dons conceded in first-time injury time when Sam Austin poked home from close range before Alassana Jatta's header gave them the lead five minutes into the second-half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dons' poor away record of late threatened to rear it's ugly head as Macaulay Langstaff and Aaron Nemane came close to adding to their lead, but Ellis Harrison scored a brace off the bench to put Dons within six minutes of a win. Nemane though would have the last laugh in stoppage time at the end to equalise.

Read More Late Nemane strike denies MK Dons a win on the road at Notts County

Speaking afterwards, Williamson said he was disappointed in himself for the performance, taking responsibility for Dons' shortcomings at Meadow Lane.

"I'm disappointed with myself," he said. "I feel like Notts County did to us what we do to teams at our place. It's a big lesson for me.

"I've learnt a lot today. I take responsibility for a lot of it. I won't go into detail with it, but we didn't lose the game which is one thing, but there are things out there which I saw which I wasn't pleased about, and that reflects on me. I have to take this performance on the chin."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He continued: "We started slowly. It took us a while to get into the game. We showed flashes of us being us, and we hurt them. Max's goal was Max's goal - when you've got players who can do that, you are in with a chance of getting something against the run of play. I thought the boys gave everything, and it was a good battle.