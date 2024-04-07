Both keepers have full trust of the MK Dons dressing room

Filip Marschall and Warren O'Hora

It does not matter who plays in goal for MK Dons at the moment, because they will have the trust of the team in front of them, says Warren O’Hora.

Under-fire keeper Filip Marschall dropped back out of the team for the win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, having come back in for the 3-3 draw at Notts County five days earlier.

Michael Kelly returned to the side at the New Lawn, having kept a clean sheet in the 5-0 win over Walsall on Good Friday, backing it up with another in the 2-0 win which saw Dons into League Two’s top three.

With a degree of uncertainty going on behind him since Marschall’s return from injury, O’Hora emphatically both backed keepers to do the job, insisting Marschall and Kelly both have the full support of the team, and indeed each other, whoever starts between the sticks.

“I trust both of them, full stop,” he said. “Whoever the gaffer picks, whatever player the gaffer picks in the starting line-up. I trust both keepers with how they play. I trust both of them, they're both getting better each week, and they're competing with each other - that's exactly what we need in the team.”

Having face criticism from some Dons supporters during his short time since signing in January on loan from Aston Villa, O’Hora likened Marschall’s time at Stadium MK to that of his own, when he struggled early on in his tenure at the club after signing on loan from Brighton.

The Irishman said: “Fil has been brilliant since he came in as well, he's big around the changing room. It's his first time in the league, you've got to remember that. He's a young keeper on loan.