Both teams were shot-shy in season finale, says MK Dons boss Warne

The MK Dons boss gave his thoughts after the 0-0 draw with Swindon Town

The curtain fell on another season without a bang, but with a shot-shy goal-less draw between MK Dons and Swindon Town.

Head coach Paul Warne’s unbeaten start to life at MK1 continued with a fourth straight clean sheet - the first time the club has done so since November 2022 - but the 0-0 draw was fair on both sides, according to the ex-Rotherham and Derby man.

Warne felt both sides were reluctant to take shots, with only one registered on target all afternoon at the County Ground.

“I don’t think either keeper was tested,” said Warne, who has only seen one goal in his four games in charge. “We were really good box-to-box, I was pleased with how we defended. There wasn’t enough goal-mouth action for me though and 0-0 was befitting of a game where both teams were a bit shot-shy.

“The strikers have worked really hard, they had to drop in. But we need some pace and power in the team. I think we set up really well, and on the counter we could’ve got in, but we just came up short. We picked the wrong pass, or we weren’t quick enough. That’s my only disappointment.

“The last 15 minutes was like good old fashioned school football. We were waiting for someone to pull the trigger but it never happened. To win games, you have to shoot, and you’ve got to have a real threat and I think we were shot-shy.”

Despite ending on something of a damp squib, Warne was pleased with the way his players have reacted to the changes he has made to the way things are run at Dons over the last few weeks.

He added: “I’m proud of the information the boys have taken on, and four clean sheets are not to be sniffed at. If we’ve won today, if we’d pulled the trigger once or twice, we could have had eight points from four games, and that’s what you need to get promoted - two points per game.

“There’s good stuff there, and it allows the players to have a break for a few weeks before it all starts again.”