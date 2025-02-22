Bradford City 2-0 MK Dons - Defeat again for Dons as Bradford claim spoils
Bradford City vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME: Bradford 2-0 MK Dons
And that’s that. Comfortable in the end for Bradford as it goes the way of the form book.
Sarcevic’s second of the day is the difference after the break.
Dons didn’t look awful in the final half-an-hour but too little too late
93 mins: Offord's header
The defender gets a head to Liam Kelly’s free kick, but it’s straight into Walker’s hands
Stoppage time
Five to be added on here
Attendance
Attendance: 17,566 (314)
79 mins: Dons showing signs of life
Since White’s arrival, Dons have definitely shown a few glimpses of something worthwhile.
They’re passing nicely around, they’re even getting forwards a bit more too as we prepare for a couple of changes.
Nemane is replaced by Tommi O’Reilly, and Orsi makes way for Callum Hendry
78 mins: Double sub for Bradford
Jamie Walker and ex-Don Tommy Leigh replace Mellon and Adaramola
74 mins: Waller to the rescue
Offord steps on the ball and allows Mellon to race through, but Waller gets across to put in a vital challenge
73 mins: Another Bradford change
Romoney Crichlow gets treatment but cant continue, he’s replaced by Neill Byrne
71 mins: Good chance
Not a bad spell there for Dons, Nemane gets a cross in but Patterson who picks it up sees his shot blocked. The ball is recycled, Patterson this time crosses for Orsi to poke goalwards but Walker puts it behind
69 mins: Booked
Nemane threatens down the right but he’s horse-collared by Crichlow, who goes into the book
68 mins: Over the bar
Given away in an innocuous area from Patterson but Sarcevic takes it on, on a hat-trick of course, but fires over the bar
62 mins: Dons make a change
Off comes Scott Hogan, replaced by Joe White
60 mins: GOAL - Bradford get a second
It has been coming but it has come from a small lapse in concentration again, this time Nico Lawrence letting it get out of his reach, the hosts can unleash Sarcevic in behind, he rounds Trueman and pokes it home
2-0
59 mins: What?
Brad Halliday has taken a shot from about a yard outside the centre circle, and it sails miles wide
52 mins: Huge save
Mistake from Crowley on half-way allows a three on two break for Bradford, Mellon breaks down the left, it’s aimed at Pointon but Trueman dives at his feet to keep it out before Patterson eventually clears
49 mins: Booking
Liam Kelly looked like he had fouled Sarcevic on the edge of the box, but he comes away with it then gets fouled comprehensively by Khela who gets a yellow card
Second-half
Back underway
HALF-TIME: Bradford 1-0 MK Dons
Trailing at the break then, Dons are turning in another typically nothingy performance so far.
A lot of defensive work, a few errors, midfield with no real bite and strikers unable to get anything their way.
1-0 at half-time
