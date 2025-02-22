Live

Bradford City 2-0 MK Dons - Defeat again for Dons as Bradford claim spoils

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 13:29 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 16:58 BST
JPI
Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:58 BST

FULL TIME: Bradford 2-0 MK Dons

And that’s that. Comfortable in the end for Bradford as it goes the way of the form book.

Sarcevic’s second of the day is the difference after the break.

Dons didn’t look awful in the final half-an-hour but too little too late

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:53 BST

93 mins: Offord's header

The defender gets a head to Liam Kelly’s free kick, but it’s straight into Walker’s hands

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:51 BST

Stoppage time

Five to be added on here

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:41 BST

Attendance

Attendance: 17,566 (314)

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:40 BST

79 mins: Dons showing signs of life

Since White’s arrival, Dons have definitely shown a few glimpses of something worthwhile.

They’re passing nicely around, they’re even getting forwards a bit more too as we prepare for a couple of changes.

Nemane is replaced by Tommi O’Reilly, and Orsi makes way for Callum Hendry

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:38 BST

78 mins: Double sub for Bradford

Jamie Walker and ex-Don Tommy Leigh replace Mellon and Adaramola

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:34 BST

74 mins: Waller to the rescue

Offord steps on the ball and allows Mellon to race through, but Waller gets across to put in a vital challenge

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:33 BST

73 mins: Another Bradford change

Romoney Crichlow gets treatment but cant continue, he’s replaced by Neill Byrne

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:31 BST

71 mins: Good chance

Not a bad spell there for Dons, Nemane gets a cross in but Patterson who picks it up sees his shot blocked. The ball is recycled, Patterson this time crosses for Orsi to poke goalwards but Walker puts it behind

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

69 mins: Booked

Nemane threatens down the right but he’s horse-collared by Crichlow, who goes into the book

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:28 BST

68 mins: Over the bar

Given away in an innocuous area from Patterson but Sarcevic takes it on, on a hat-trick of course, but fires over the bar

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:23 BST

62 mins: Dons make a change

Off comes Scott Hogan, replaced by Joe White

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:21 BST

60 mins: GOAL - Bradford get a second

It has been coming but it has come from a small lapse in concentration again, this time Nico Lawrence letting it get out of his reach, the hosts can unleash Sarcevic in behind, he rounds Trueman and pokes it home

2-0

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:19 BST

59 mins: What?

Brad Halliday has taken a shot from about a yard outside the centre circle, and it sails miles wide

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:12 BST

52 mins: Huge save

Mistake from Crowley on half-way allows a three on two break for Bradford, Mellon breaks down the left, it’s aimed at Pointon but Trueman dives at his feet to keep it out before Patterson eventually clears

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:11 BST

49 mins: Booking

Liam Kelly looked like he had fouled Sarcevic on the edge of the box, but he comes away with it then gets fouled comprehensively by Khela who gets a yellow card

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 16:08 BST

Second-half

Back underway

Sat, 22 Feb, 2025, 15:51 BST

HALF-TIME: Bradford 1-0 MK Dons

Trailing at the break then, Dons are turning in another typically nothingy performance so far.

A lot of defensive work, a few errors, midfield with no real bite and strikers unable to get anything their way.

1-0 at half-time

