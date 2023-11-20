Brady doesn't see Dons game as one to 'get out the way'

The Northampton Town manager will not be dismissing tomorrow night's game against MK Dons as a dead rubber

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady admitted he will be using tomorrow night's Bristol Street Motors Trophy game with MK Dons as a way of bringing his players back to match fitness after the international break.

While the game is something of a dead rubber for Cobblers - unable to qualify from Group N regardless of the outcome at Stadium MK - Brady said after more than a week without a game, his side will be looking to use the encounter as a way of sharpening up ahead of their League One return against Cambridge United at Sixfields on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Like Dons though, Brady said he will also be keen to look over some youngsters in the final group match.

"We don’t see it as a game to get out the way," he said. "It’s a positive opportunity for us to build some players minutes and get some sharpness as well.

"I’m glad we’ve got the game and it also gives us a chance to see some of the younger players.

"We want to build confidence and momentum and we are going to try and play at a high tempo.

Advertisement

Advertisement