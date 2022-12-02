Brewers boss Maamria on fruitless performances and backing Dons for promotion

Burton Albion boss Dino Maamria has said good performances mean nothing if they do not bear fruit ahead of his side’s trip to Stadium MK to take on MK Dons tomorrow.

The Brewers sit below Dons in the League One table, 22nd, but are five games without a defeat heading to MK1.

Taking over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in September after Burton’s dismal start to the season, Maamria believes Burton, like Dons, have upped their game of late but are yet to see the sort of return they need to escape the clutches of the bottom four.

“We have to pick up points in the situation we are in,” he said. “It’s no good playing well but not getting anything for it.

“Our performances have been good overall – some games we deserved more than we got but even though we could have picked up more points November was a good month for us. Now it’s a big December with some very important games coming up.”

Despite both sides having just 14 points to their name so far, Maamria believes Dons are still out of position and feels they are capable of beating anyone in the division.

Maamria said: “We are all surprised MK Dons are where they are with the quality players they have. I backed them for promotion last season but for one reason or another they have lost their way a little bit. But they are a dangerous team who are capable of beating anybody.

“They had a bad start and haven’t recovered and we are in a similar situation. It’s not easy in League One as you always have a tough run of games ahead of you.

