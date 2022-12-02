Smith on the ‘surreal’ World Cup experience with Wales
The Welshman thanked Welsh fans on social media
Dons midfielder Matt Smith admitted the World Cup experience was a surreal one after Wales’ tournament came to an end earlier this week.
The former Manchester City man did not make an appearance for Rob Page’s side during their Group B games against USA, Iran or England during the tournament in Qatar - Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years.
After drawing their opener against USA, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Gareth Bale, Wales went on to lose 2-0 to Iran before a 3-0 humbling by England sent them home bottom of the group.
Posting on Instagram, Smith wrote: “To be involved in a World Cup was a surreal experience,thank you to all the fans for the amazing support throughout the whole journey.”