Smith on the ‘surreal’ World Cup experience with Wales

Dons midfielder Matt Smith admitted the World Cup experience was a surreal one after Wales’ tournament came to an end earlier this week.

The former Manchester City man did not make an appearance for Rob Page’s side during their Group B games against USA, Iran or England during the tournament in Qatar - Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years.

Advertisement

Read More Smith’s World Cup dream comes to an end as Wales exit tournament

After drawing their opener against USA, thanks to a stoppage-time penalty from Gareth Bale, Wales went on to lose 2-0 to Iran before a 3-0 humbling by England sent them home bottom of the group.