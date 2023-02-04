News you can trust since 1981
Bristol Rovers 0-2 MK Dons - The victory as it happened at the Memorial Stadium

MK Dons need to get back to winning ways this afternoon when they take on Bristol Rovers in League One

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons are in action against Bristol Rovers this afternoon </p>

MK Dons are in action against Bristol Rovers this afternoon

Bristol Rovers 0-2 MK Dons - LIVE

Key Events

Pre-match stats

Neither side head into today’s game in good form, so naturally it’s shaping up to be a thriller, right?!

A training ground on the horizon

The National Bowl in Milton Keynes

Finally! The end appears in sight - MK Dons have been given permission to begin building a training facility at the National Bowl!

Head coach Mark Jackson said: “The chairman has spoken a lot to me about it, the plans and getting that real base where we can exist and do all our work. It's fantastic news for us and for the chairman, because I know he's been fighting for it for a long time, and putting a lot into it. It's great news, and hopefully we can move forward with that.”

Jacko on Bristol Rovers this afternoon

Mark Jackson feels both he and Joey Barton will be delivering similar messages to their sides this week ahead of MK Dons’ trip to Bristol Rovers

I'm sure Joey will be having the same mindset in Bristol with his team. We're under no illusions that Bristol Rovers will just roll over, you don't get that in football. Every game you approach at your best, and you have to capitalise on the good moments and stay strong in the tough moments.

Mark Jackson

New man in the team

Dons' deadline signing, Stewart could make an immediate start for his new club

Anthony Stewart was the only man in the door on transfer deadline day. The defender arrives on loan from Aberdeen, where he was the Dons’ skipper after moving from Wycombe Wanderers in the summer.

Our predicted line-up this afternoon

One change for MK Dons, and one noticeable absentee

Needs a big game with Maghoma chomping at the bit to get a start

Josh McEachran replaces Bradley Johnson in the centre of midfield as Mark Jackson’s only change but more notably is the lack of deadline day signing Anthony Stewart. Due to a strange rule regarding crossing FAs, Stewart’s Scottish League Cup suspension has to be served here now he’s made the move. As we understand it, Dons have appealed it during the week to no avail so he’s out, and will have to wait until next week for his debut.

MK Dons team to face Bristol Rovers: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Watson, McEachran, Maghoma, Devoy, Leko, Kaikai, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Lawrence, Johnson, Grant, Burns, Grigg, Dean

Bristol Rovers’ team to face MK Dons

Kick-off

Dons get the game underway

2 mins: Penalty to MK Dons!

McEachran’s ball to Devoy sends him out side, cuts it back inside to Eisa who gets chopped down.

3 mins: GOAL! Eisa is spot on

Down the middle from Mo!

Dons are in front

