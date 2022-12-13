Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons - Dons comprehensively out of the Papa John’s Trophy
Managerless MK Dons head to the Memorial Ground this evening for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Bristol Rover
MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this evening in the Pap John’s Trophy
Get the latest from the game here
Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Easy run in the end for Rovers in the second half, three goals threatened to make it more than embarrassing. Dons gave themselves a little bit of hope going forward with the way they played in the final 15 minutes or so, but their Papa John’s Trophy run is done
Fierce strike from Oyegoke into the stand behind the goal.
Four minutes to be added on.
Kilgour deemed to have taken out Mo Eisa, it’s a penalty and a red card
All too easy again for Rovers as they threaten to make this a cricket score, Saunders has barely been on a minute before he rifles past Cumming from about 10 yards, left unmarked at the far post
Pretty simple and straight forward again from Rovers. A ball splitting the defence, Marquis races onto the end of it, poking past Cumming from the edge of the box.
A double substitution for Lewington’s side - Matt Dennis and Conor Grant replace Louie Barry and Matt Smith.
Most of the game being played in Dons’ half at this stage, Rovers looking more than comfortable
All too easy for Rovers to carve Dons open again, Coutts missing the initial effort, which should have been a sitter, but Marquis ghosting in at the back post to fire past Cumming.