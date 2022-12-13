News you can trust since 1981
Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons - Dons comprehensively out of the Papa John’s Trophy

Managerless MK Dons head to the Memorial Ground this evening for their Papa John’s Trophy game against Bristol Rover

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this evening in the Pap John's Trophy

MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium this evening in the Pap John’s Trophy

Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons - LIVE

FULL TIME: Bristol Rovers 4-1 MK Dons

Easy run in the end for Rovers in the second half, three goals threatened to make it more than embarrassing. Dons gave themselves a little bit of hope going forward with the way they played in the final 15 minutes or so, but their Papa John’s Trophy run is done

90 mins: Into stoppage time

Fierce strike from Oyegoke into the stand behind the goal.

Four minutes to be added on.

80 mins: GOAL! Eisa pulls one back

Mo Eisa sends the keeper the wrong way, Dons have one back

78 mins: Penalty and a red card!

Kilgour deemed to have taken out Mo Eisa, it’s a penalty and a red card

70 mins: GOAL: Saunders makes it four

All too easy again for Rovers as they threaten to make this a cricket score, Saunders has barely been on a minute before he rifles past Cumming from about 10 yards, left unmarked at the far post

69 mins: Another change

Dons replace Grigg with Eisa

67 mins: GOAL Marquis at it again

Pretty simple and straight forward again from Rovers. A ball splitting the defence, Marquis races onto the end of it, poking past Cumming from the edge of the box.

64 mins: Dons make changes

A double substitution for Lewington’s side - Matt Dennis and Conor Grant replace Louie Barry and Matt Smith.

Most of the game being played in Dons’ half at this stage, Rovers looking more than comfortable

54 mins: GOAL - Marquis nets for the hosts

All too easy for Rovers to carve Dons open again, Coutts missing the initial effort, which should have been a sitter, but Marquis ghosting in at the back post to fire past Cumming.

48 mins: Good start to the half

Bradley Johnson with an early effort on goal, forcing Anssi Jaakola into a good save, diving to his right

Bristol Rovers