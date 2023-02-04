Bristol Rovers vs MK Dons - Form, odds and stats

Both MK Dons and Bristol Rovers will be desperate for victory then they meet for a third time this season later today (Saturday).

Dons teeter on the edge of the relegation zone, out of the bottom four on goal-difference while Rovers sit a comfortable 12th headiing into the game at the Memorial Stadium.

But each with two victories in their last seven and suffering back-to-back defeats, both Mark Jackson and Joey Barton will be intent on capitalising and getting back to winning ways.

Dons were dealt a late blow to lose 1-0 to Shrewsbury Town before their 2-0 defeat to Exeter City last time out, while Rovers were beaten by two relegation threatened teams - going down 2-0 to Accrington before a 5-1 mauling at the hands of Morecambe.

Twice have the sides met already this season - once in League One and once in the Papa John’s Trophy - and twice have Rovers come out on top. In 18 matches between the sides down the years though, Dons have nine wins to Rovers’ six, with three draws.

Dons will be without Dean Lewington, Warren O’Hora, Ethan Robson, Nathan Holland and Josh Kayode, but Anthony Stewart - Dons’ deadline day signing from Aberdeen - could make his debut in defence.

Carl Boyeson will take charge of the game, only his 14th of the season. The 53-year-old has dished out 39 yellow cards, one red and awarded three penalties thus far this term. His last Dons game came on Boxing Day in 2021 when he oversaw Dons’ comeback victory over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank, winning 3-2. Robert Atkin and Andrew Hendley will run the lines with Fourth Official Alex James.