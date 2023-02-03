Manager messages ahead of Dons’ trip to Rovers likely to be the same

Wins have been something of a premium for MK Dons and Bristol Rovers of late, and Mark Jackson believes both he and counterpart Joey Barton will be heading into tomorrow’s game with a similar message.

Both Dons and the Gas have won two of their last seven but while Dons sit 20th and on the brink of the drop zone, Rovers are in a far more comfortable 12th spot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And with both losing back-to-back heading into the clash at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Jackson feels both managers will be delivering the same message to their sides.

“I'm sure Joey will be having the same mindset in Bristol with his team,” he said. “We're under no illusions that Bristol Rovers will just roll over, you don't get that in football.

“Every game you approach at your best, and you have to capitalise on the good moments and stay strong in the tough moments.”

Rovers’ win at Stadium MK back in October was a key moment in both teams’ seasons. The Gas were mired in the drop zone at the time, and their 1-0 triumph was their fourth of the season. But from there, they went on a strong run which catapalted them up the standings.

Dons meanwhile put in one of their worst performances of the season, and it sparked the beginning of the end for Liam Manning’s time in charge.

With the table still tight though, Jackson said putting together a run much like Rovers did could have the same impact on Dons’ season.

He said: “We know we need to go on a run, but I've challenged the players only to look at the now, what we're doing now. I want them to exist in the moment and to shut everything else out.

Advertisement

Advertisement