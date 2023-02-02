Mark Jackson believes deadline day signing Anthony Stewart will give Dons some much-needed on-field leadership in the absence of Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora.

The 30-year-old had been Aberdeen’s captain since joining the Dons last summer from Wycombe, where he also wore the armband. Making the move to Stadium MK on Tuesday, Stewart bolsters the defence which, following long-term injuries to both Lewington and O’Hora, has been down to barebones of late.

Vying to get away from the drop zone in the second-half of the season, Jackson believes Stewart’s leadership attiributes will be just as important for Dons as his playing capabilities.

He said: “Anthony has shown his capabilities over the years at the level he has played at, he's playing in big games, and he has the ability to play in our team, but also the experience and leadership qualities which will be important for the group.

“Missing Dean and Warren, who are really influential people on the pitch, we don't really have that now.

“We've got a lot of leaders in different ways, but being a vocal dominant leader is a hard thing to come by these days, and Anthony has shown that. He'll bring a lot to the table for us.”

Squad still a bit too big

With a hefty squad to work with, even four departed in January, Jackson admitted there is still a bit too much meat on the bone in his squad.

Dan Oyegoke, Matt Dennis, Louie Barry and Dan Kemp all left the club during the window, but with five coming in, Dons have a bigger squad at their disposal than ever before.

Although bigger than he would have liked, Jackson said having depth in most positions offers better competition for places.

He added: “We've got good depth in the squad. It's big, a little too big, but competition for places is really good.

“I like to have players who are fighting for that shirt. If you get into the mindset that you're always going to play, it can be dangerous as complacency can creep in.

