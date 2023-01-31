Defender Stewart joins MK Dons from Aberdeen on loan on deadline day

It went right to the wire, but Anthony Stewart is an MK Dons player.

The 30-year-old has signed on loan until the end of the season from Aberdeen, returning to Buckinghamshire where he made his name with Wycombe Wanderers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With a defender at the top of the shopping list on deadline day, the move for Stewart emerged late in the day for Dons’ recruitment team, who had been tempted to lure in teenager Reece Welch from Everton.

Stewart, who had been skipper at Pittodrie, adds to Dons’ defensive depth which has been hit recently thanks to long-term injuries to both Dean Lewington and Warren O’Hora.

Speaking about the move, he said: “I’m delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my ability and most importantly get the club to where they want to be.

“Having had played against the Dons in the past, it was an exciting opportunity that I couldn’t miss. I am aware of the situation of the club and I look forward to bring my experiences to the squad and help them climb back up the table to where they belong.

“When I heard about interest from my agent, it was something I had to reflect on and take into consideration. MK Dons is a big club, with lots of potential and growth, and I look forward to meeting my teammates, the management and more importantly, the fans. I am prepped and geared on for the remaining season.