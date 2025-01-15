Bromley move came at the right time for Ilunga's career

Brooklyn Ilunga | Jane Russell

The 21-year-old leaves MK Dons after 14 years

Brooklyn Ilunga believes it is the right time to branch out away from MK Dons – the club he has been at since he was seven-years-old.

Despite being in and around the first-team fold for several years, Ilunga could never properly break into the starting line-up. Since his debut at the end of the 2020/21 season, Ilunga would only go on to make another 22 outings for Dons, the club he joined as a youngster.

Impressing out on loan at Wealdstone, Ilunga showed he has the potential to be a regular, and when the opportunity to move to League Two side Bromley emerged, he felt it was the right time for his career, hoping he cam emulate the likes of Kabongo Tshimanga and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who have gone on to prove their worth elsewhere.

Despite his move away though, he said he remains ever grateful for the chance given to him at Stadium MK.

“I have a lot of love for MK, I'm from there, but it was the right time for me to go and try and new challenge,” said Ilunga. “I was there since I was seven. The older I get, these steps are required, and there is no better time than the present.

“I'm buzzing to be here. The team is on the up, it's a great group of players and we've got strong ambitions so I'm glad to be a part of it.

“The gaffer is a good guy, I understand his vision and how the team wants to play, and with the players, I've clicked and gelled straight away so I'm excited to get going. It feels like one big family here, so it has been easy to settle in.

“The aim is to play, contribute and help the team win games. I want to support the team however I can.

“I'm excited to show the fans here what I can do.”