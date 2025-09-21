Brown buzzing after his winning return to MK Dons

The Accrington Stanley man had a successful return to his old stomping ground

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-MK Dons striker Charlie Brown was delighted with his return to Stadium MK with Accrington Stanley as they claimed a 2-1 win over his former club on Saturday.

The former Chelsea man spent a year at MK1, making 32 appearances before leaving for Cheltenham in 2022. A spell at Morecambe followed before joining Accrington in the summer, where he has featured regularly for John Doolan’s side on the right-flank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a decent performance on his old stomping ground, Brown helped the Lancashire side come away with their first ever win at Stadium MK, and according to the 25-year-old, was fully deserved.

“It was a really successful trip,” he said afterwards. “We’re all buzzing in the dressing room and I think we can all agree we fully deserved the win today. We scored two really good goals, defended really well and I think their goal looked like a foul too. It was a really good performance.

“We felt we were on top, we were getting forwards and creating chances, we hit the post too and could have gone in 2-0. It was really positive.

“This will only build our confidence. We had a lot of confidence but we just could not get a win. We’ve got another now, so we just have to keep going from here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having spent the brunt of his career as a striker, Brown’s recent performances on the right-wing has been a learning experience, he admitted.

“I’m loving it to be honest,” he continued. “I’ve got a lot of freedom to get forwards. I’ve been learning a lot through pre-season, and I’ve had a lot of people helping me through the defensive side of it.

“It has been really good, I’m enjoying it and hopefully I can keep doing well.”