Burnley meet Dons’ asking price for Twine, reports claim

Scott Twine has been in pre-season training with MK Dons this week. Reports though are now linking him with a move to Burnley

Burnley have agreed a fee with MK Dons for Scott Twine, reports have claimed this morning.

The 22-year-old racked up a long list of accolades last season, including 20 goals, 13 assists and being named League One’s Player of the Season.

With Dons failing to secure promotion, speculation surrounding his future was rife with Hull City and Sheffield United also linked with bids for the attacker.

However according to Football League Insider, Burnley, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have tabled a bid which has met their expectations and a move is edging closer.

The move would come after Harry Darling also departed the club this week, swapping Milton Keynes for Championship side Swansea City.