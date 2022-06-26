Burnley move was right for my career, says Twine after leaving MK Dons

Scott Twine has joined Burnley from MK Dons. Pic: Burnley FC Twitter

Scott Twine said he has made the right choice stepping up to the Championship with Burnley.

The 22-year-old leaves MK Dons for an undisclosed fee, understood to be the second highest fee received in their history.

Twine had a stellar season at Stadium MK, netting 20 goals and 13 assists en route to being named League One’s Player of the Season.

Burnley, recently relegated from the Championship, met Dons asking price earlier this week and confirmed the signing on Sunday morning, a move which Twine feels is the right one for his career.

“I am buzzing,” said Twine. “I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley.

“I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting, it was a no brainer for me to sign. I can’t wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me.”

Manager Vincent Kompany added: “We are delighted to have brought Scott to the club. He’s an exciting young player that will help us in the short-term process and in the long-term project at Burnley Football Club.

“He’s a player we have looked at for a little while now, we know he can score goals and affect games. We’re glad to welcome him to the squad.”