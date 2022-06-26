Twine joins Burnley from MK Dons

Scott Twines has signed for Burnley after a season at MK Dons where he scored 20 goals, provided 13 assists and was named League One Player of the Season

League One Player of the Season Scott Twine been sold to Burnley.

The 22-year-old spent just a year at MK Dons but it was a memorable one for the former Swindon man - he racked up a lengthy list of accolades, including being named the League One of the Year, MK Dons Player of the Season, netting 20 goals and providing 13 assists.

Speculation has been rife throughout the summer regarding Twine’s future after Dons missed out on promotion to the Championship. Earlier this week, Dons head coach Liam Manning confirmed bids had been placed for Twine but had, until then, come up short.

But Vincent Kompany’s side upped their offer later in the week and after completing a medical over the weekend, Twine is officially a Burnley player.

It is understood the fee for the 22-year-old is the second highest received by MK Dons after the estimated £5 million fee they received for Dele Alli from Tottenham Hotspur in 2015.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Twiney, first of all as a person and then as a player who has developed tremendously over the past 12 months,” said Manning after Twine’s move was confirmed.

“Credit to the coaching staff here for the development we saw over the course of last season but also Twiney for his dedication and commitment in training, on the pitch on Saturdays and also behind-the-scenes when nobody was watching.

“We wish him nothing but success moving forwards and I’m sure we all be keeping an eager eye on his future career.”

Manning added: “Scott’s journey is another example of our model working effectively and his departure now opens a door for others to step in, contribute and have an impact.”