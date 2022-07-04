Burns told to carry on his good form after making Dons switch

Teenager Darragh Burns has been told to keep doing what he’s doing after becoming the sixth signing of the summer for MK Dons.

The lively winger has made a name for himself in his native Ireland at St Patrick’s Athletic, where he has contributed to 24 goals in 59 appearances for the Saints.

Having been sniffed at by both Hibs and Celtic during the January transfer window, he becomes the latest Irishman to opt for Stadium MK, after the likes of Warren O’Hora, Troy Parrott, Conor Coventry and Conor Grant all made moves.

Eager to capitalise on his excellent start to the season in Ireland, Burns says he has been told by Liam Manning to replicate his form over on English shores by keeping his game simple and similar to the way he has played all term.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Burns said after completing his move. “It has been going on for a little while so to get it done now – I’m over the moon.

“The gaffer has asked me to come in, be myself and not change anything which is what I will be looking to do. I’ll be looking to get the ball at my feet and go at defenders – and hopefully get some goals and assists too.

