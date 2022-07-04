Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Darragh Burns?

Exciting teenager Darragh Burns already has a decent career under his belt despire being just 19-years-old.

The winger is Dons’ sixth signing of the summer, following Matt Dennis, Ethan Robson, Jack Tucker, Nathan Holland and fellow Irishman Conor Grant to have penned deals this summer to move to Stadium MK.

Having already been on the radar of Scottish sides Hibs and Celtic, Burns follows the likes of Grant, Warren O’Hora, Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry who have all recently pulled on both Dons and Irish shirts.

Read More Burns told to carry on his good form after making Dons switch

Signing his first deal at St Patrick’s in 2018, Burns can boast quite a debut in July 2019 - nutmegging Tiémoué Bakayoko in a friendly game against Chelsea. He helped guide them to the Leinster Senior Cup, which helped him gain his first pro deal in January 2020.

A handful of appearances in his debut season saw him become more of a regular feature in the 2021 season, making 30 appearances and scoring seven goals as St Patrick’s claimed second in the league - their highest finish since 2013 - while also being named the club’s Young Player of the Year and scoring Goal of the Season . Crucially though, he had a hand in the side winning the FAI Cup in front of more than 37,000 fans against rivals Bohemians on penalties at Aviva Stadium.

His performances in 2021 put him on the radar of several clubs, with Hibs coming closest to landing Burns but they were unable to meet Athletic’s asking price for the teen. And this season he has continued to be a regular in Tim Clancey’s side, making 23 outings with four goals to his name. He leaves with the club in fourth in the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Read More Sweeting is excited to see what long-term target Burns can do for Dons