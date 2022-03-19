Cambridge United 0-1 MK Dons: Dons win on the road again
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 17:01
Celebrations in the away end at full-time
FULL TIME!
FULL TIME! O’Hora is owed a few drinks tonight (vodka or Jager if the song is to be believed) as his goal earns Dons the three points here. Not at their best, but three points on the road once more.
90 mins: How much?!
SIX minutes to be added on here.
85 mins: Free kick in Twine Range
Twine wins a free-kick about 22 yards out, but while he gets the effort up and over the wall, it’s easily kept out by Mitov.
Elsewhere, Shrewsbury have doubled their lead over Rotherham, it’s 2-0 there.
83 mins: Dons make their final change
Connor Wickham comes on for Dons at this late stage, replacing Mo Eisa.
The Dons striker has had no change from Lloyd Jones in particular this afternoon but he’s chased all afternoon.
80 mins: Into the final 10 minutes
Cambridge have rolled the dice with a late double substitution to try and get some change from this one, while it looks as though Connor Wickham may be coming on shortly.
Elsewhere, Rotherham are losing at home to Shrewsbury...
70 mins: Dons make a second change
Hiram Boateng comes on against the team he played for on loan last season, replacing Parrott
Today’s attendance
Attendance: 6,325 (1,448)
63 mins: Twine with a chance
Ooooo, good effort from Twine. Racing clear over half way, he cuts in from the left flank to fire in right footed, Mitov reads the swerve well though
MK Dons looking for a second.
59 mins GOAL: O’Hora gives Dons the lead!
Harvie’s long throw, Darling wins it initially, it bobbles around in the box and O’Hora side foots it calmly into the bottom corner!