Carabao Cup offers Dons another chance to cement on-field relationships

Liam Manning may not make too many changes to his side for the Carabao Cup visit of Sutton United on Tuesday night to keep his side progressing and developing.

Having made wholesale changes to the squad in the summer, the head coach has admitted the side are still learning to play alongside each other and need time to get used to how he wants them to play this season.

Dons made four changes to the side which started the season against Cambridge for their second game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday, and at least two changes are expected for Tuesday’s match against the League Two side, following injuries to Will Grigg and Nathan Holland suffered up against the Owls.

But while it could have been an opportunity to blood some of his lesser used players at this stage, Manning said he wants to keep his side the same for the most part.

“We need to see how everyone is first, but we're at that stage where momentum and relationships are still forming,” he explained. “It won't be a complete change because we have to keep a rhythm. We'll have a look and we'll decide on a team but ultimately we'll go into it trying to win.”

And that first win is something Manning wants more than anything heading into the clash against Michael Gray’s side, adding: “Winning games is important, and I've stressed that to the lads. We don't want to come away having played well but lost. We'll go into it prepared, do everything properly.

