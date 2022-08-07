Manning highlights players following defeat to Wednesday

Although they came out on the wrong side of the result against Sheffield Wednesday, Liam Manning praise several of his players in the aftermath of the game on Saturday.

Here’s what the head coach had to say.

Matt Dennis

Dons striker Matt Dennis stepped in for injured Will Grigg

“I thought he had a really positive impact on the game. He caused Heneghan problems, he made him worried. He took it into feet well, rolled him, and he should have got a penalty as well.”

Matt Smith

“He had a good impact with his running, he's got an engine. He got in down the sides in both halves, he covers a lot of ground. He was frustrated at the back end of last year with the lack of opportunities but now he's stepping up and showing some good moments.”

Louie Barry

Louie Barry looked impressive in spells against Sheffield Wednesday in his first start for the club

“Louie has a great attitude to work, he caused problems. We just need that final bit, and that's the same with a lot of the guys. These are their first games in League One and it will take them time to get used to the league, but they want to improve and the staff here will make them do that.”

Daniel Oyegoke

“Daniel made his full debut today at 19, and I thought he did really well but we all go away and look to improve. The challenge now is to perform like that and get points.”

Will Grigg

Will Grigg limped out with what appeared to be a hamstring issue in the first half