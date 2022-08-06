Johnson buoyed by Dons’ performance despite defeat to Wednesday

There is no reason to get worried yet, Bradley Johnson said, despite MK Dons losing their second match in a row on Saturday.

Josh Windass’ first-half penalty settled the game in Sheffield Wednesday’s favour at Stadium MK, despite replays showing Dean Lewington’s foul on the Owls striker being outside the box.

Despite dominating Wednesday for the majority of the second half, Dons were unable to beat keeper David Stockdale - the same keeper who proved to be the thorn in their side for Wycombe in the play-offs last season - who made key blocks to deny Dan Kemp and Matt Smith from scoring their first goals of the season.

Johnson, making his first start for the club after news of Josh McEachran’s injury, felt on another day, Dons would have scored and gone on to win the game.

“On another day, those go in for us,” he said. “It's frustrating not to score but there are so many positives.

“I felt we had one of the favourites to get promoted from the league on the backfoot for the majority of the game. It just didn't drop for us.

“It’s not the end of the world, the performances have been good. We know the first half wasn't up to our standard at Cambridge, but we were knocking on the door and just could get the goal, and it's the same today. We'll keep going, we'll keep going and if we keep playing like that we'll pick up points.”

At 35, Johnson says both he and capatain Dean Lewington were quick to draw on their experience to ensure the younger players in the team were not too downbeat following their consecutive losses.