Centre-back role is one Tripp 'can make his own' at MK Dons

Callum Tripp

A future as a centre-back could be in the offing for teenager Callum Tripp, according to MK Dons head coach Mike Williamson.

The 17-year-old was named the League Two Apprentice of the Year at the EFL Awards on Sunday night, having made his league and FA Cup debuts this season at Stadium MK.

Having played in several different positions during his short career already, including central midfield, centre-back and right-back, Tripp’s versatility is something Williamson is keen to harness in forthcoming years.

However, as a former centre-back himself, Williamson sees a lot of potential for the youngster to fit in at the centre of a defensive unit, much in the same way he did.

“As a centre-half, he's got everything,”. He's got athleticism, technical ability and physicality. But I enjoy his versatility, having to develop is different areas and skillsets.

“Some of the best centre-halves never start there, they always seem to start in central midfield, or even centre forwards. I started in midfield, played for a few years at centre forward before I was slowly moved back at Torquay.

“Because of his physical profile, I think centre-half will be somewhere he can make his own.”

Although he missed out on the Manager of the Year award, Williamson was delighted to see Tripp pick up the Apprentice of the Year prize, adding: “He fully deserves it. Since we've come in, he's not been shy to ask questions and wanting to know where he can improve. That's very unique for someone of his age these days.”

He continued: “He's got a lot of ability, he's a good size, has a good mindset, technically he's very good and can play in a number of positions.