Chairman calls Oxford smoke flare incident the worst he has heard in a long time

MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman said hearing a supporter suffered multiple seizures as a result of a smoke grenade thrown by another Dons fan is one of the worst stories he has heard during his time in charge of the club.

While celebrating Matt Smith’s opening goal at the Kassam Stadium, one Dons supporter let off the pyrotechnic and threw it towards the pitch, but the noxious fumes caused another Dons fan to have multiple seizures.

The use of smoke grenades has come into fashion again recently, but setting one off carries a three-year ban from football grounds and could lead to criminal charges too.

Winkelman said he cannot see any upside to the use of pyrotechnics at football, and has called for supporters stop using them.

“I can't believe the story of what happened when one of our fans let a smoke flare off,” he said. “It's one of the worst stories I've heard for a long time, and it has happened to us by us. We don't want it at our place.

“When our supporters get involved in this, not only are they risking, but they actually got one of our supporters in that game. They're risking them not going to more football matches, and it's a criminal offence. It goes on your record, you can't go to football for at least three years all for a moment of trying to celebrate.

“It seems crazy that people are being encouraged to use them because there isn't an upside. I've seen them on the pitch. And our stewards are told not to go near them in case they have reactions to them, and I was watching it burn through our new pitch which has cost a forture. I cannot see one good thing (about them).”

With CCTV cameras at Stadium MK, culprits using pyrotechnics can be spotted within 12 seconds of setting it off, a video warning supporters of the consequences was played on the screens before Dons’ game against Peterborough United on Saturday.

Aiden Gray, chairman of the MK Dons Supporters Association added: “These are costly, they can melt through metal, they give off noxious fumes, so it can affect any of the fans and the players too.