A disabled MK Dons fan suffered ‘several seizures’ after a smoke flare was thrown near the disabled area following Matt Smith’s opening goal against Oxford United last Saturday.

Despite the threat of bans and jail time as warned by the Football Association prior to the season starting, the projectile was thrown towards the Kassam Stadium pitch shortly before half-time but landed near the disabled area.

According to the MK Dons Supporters Association, the smoke caused ‘one of our fans needing the urgent attention of paramedics and being taken out of the game for treatment after suffering several seizures, also causing great distress to those nearby who were affected due to aggravated bronchial & other conditions.’

“We have spoken to the club directly on this will work with them as far as possible on this matter,” said Supporters Association chairman Aiden Gray.

“We totally condemn any action that puts any of our fans, players or any individual at risk.

“Anyone who is identified as an offender will be reported by clubs to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record, which may affect their employment and education, with the possibility of a prison sentence. Furthermore, they will now receive an automatic club ban.

“These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in these activities.

“Every fan makes the difference to our team and we don’t wish to see anyone getting bans, prosecutions or bringing the name of our great club into disrepute for a moment of reckless behaviour.