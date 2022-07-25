Football’s governing bodies are ready to clamp down on fan behaviour on the eve of the 2022/23 season revealing new measures and stronger sanctions across the game to tackle the increased anti-social and criminal behaviours seen at football grounds.

The new set of actions, which will be implemented across all English football leagues from the start ofthe new campaign and backed by the Football Supporters’ Association, will target activity such as entering the pitch without permission, carrying or using smoke bombs or pyrotechnics and throwing objects - as well as drug use and discriminatory behaviour.

Pitch invasions became a common sight during the play-off campaigns last season, with several players being assaulted by opposing fans as they tried to leave the pitch, while Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was also attacked by a supporter in the Premier League.

From the start of Season 2022/23, all identified offenders will be reported by clubs to the police and prosecution could result in a permanent criminal record, which may affect their employment and education, and could result in a prison sentence. The FA will also be enforcing a tougher charging and sanctioning policy for clubs, which will reinforce these measures.

A smoke bomb was let off during the game between Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons at Stadium MK last season. Anyone caught letting off pyrotechnics will be banned by their club.

Furthermore, anyone who enters the pitch and those identified carrying or using pyrotechnics or smoke bombs will now receive an automatic club ban. These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in these activities.

EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch said: “This season sees new measures introduced and sanctions implemented that will serve to remind everyone attending games - but particularly the minority of people behaving in an offensive manner - that there are real life consequences for the criminal, dangerous and irresponsible conduct at football.

“It is wholly appropriate that these unacceptable behaviours will now be dealt with through a combination of police action and automatic club bans.

“There is nothing like going to watch your team live and that is why the English professional game has taken strong collective action, to ensure the match day experience remains a safe and welcoming environment for all including fans, players, club staff and match officials.”

Football Supporters’ Association Chief Executive Kevin Miles said: “We are contacted by supporters on a fairly regular basis who have been caught jumping on the pitch, or with pyro in the stands, and without exception they regret doing it.