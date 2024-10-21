Chairman is eager to add to Dons' already heavy squad in January

Fahad Al Ghanim | Jane Russell

Dons already have a dressing room bursting at the seams

Owner Fahad Al Ghanim already has an eye on strengthening MK Dons during the January transfer window, but Scott Lindsey admits his squad is already bursting at the seams.

The head coach currently boasts 37 available players on the books at Stadium MK, a number he feels is far too big for a League Two side to be carrying.

It means Lindsey will probably allow several departures to happen when the window reopens in a couple of months, but has the backing of the chairman to add where he needs to.

“When we get to January, we'll see where we are,” said Lindsey. “I know the chairman is keen on adding, which I think will be good for us.

“The squad needs streamlining, that's clear, and there are a lot of players in there and it needs sorting out more than anything. Whether it means adding as well as one or two going, we'll have to wait and see.”

With plenty of options already available to him, Lindsey confirmed a few more players too were due back from injury in the coming weeks to add to selection conundrum.

He said: “We’re looking pretty good to be fair, we’re not far from having a full compliment. Callum Hendry is not miles away now, he’s starting to get out on the grass again so he’s probably a couple of weeks away from being considered. But everyone else is training.

“Jonathan (Leko) is a longer term issue, he’s on the grass doing some straight line running, he’ll be the longest one out of everyone but he’s been really good around the place. I like his character.”