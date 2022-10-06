Challenge laid down to Jules to keep his spot in the MK Dons side

Liam Manning wants Zak Jules keep performing to his best to keep his spot in the MK Dons starting line-up.

The defender looked to be out of favour and on his way out of the club last season, but has fought his way back into contention, starting each of Dons’ last four games.

He has even managed to keep skipper Dean Lewington out of the side recently too, something many have tried and failed to do down the years.

And with his current run in the side, Dons boss Manning said he wants to see the 25-year-old to continue to make the most of his first team chances.

“It's on Zak to do that,” Manning said. “When we came in, it was a frustrating time for him but he went on loan and got game time, and returned with an attitude to impress. He's come back and grabbed those opportunities.

“I've always been a fan of Zak, in terms of his character. I think his game has really come on as well. The opportunity is there for him, and he now has to grab it.

“And that's the same for a lot of the guys. They have to work out how to be a regular 7/10, not 8/10 one week and a 5/10 the following week. Week after week, game after game, how do you churn out a 7/10 minimum.

“Physically, he is terrific. Given his size, he’s so good with the ball at his feet, incredible to be fair to him. He did really well the other night against West Ham.