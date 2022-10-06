Jules felt his Dons career was at an end when he was sent out on loan

When he was sent out on loan to struggling Fleetwood Town last season, Zak Jules admitted he felt his career at MK Dons was over.

Unable to secure a regular spot in the starting XI since arriving at the club in February 2021, the 25-year-old ran the risk of a quiet exit this summer.

But the Scot returned to the club in the summer for pre-season training ready to give Manning a selection issue, and that is exactly what he has done. Not only back in the fold again, Jules is starting league games again at centre-back and forcing his way back into the boss’ thoughts.

“It wasn't looking too positive for me here,” said the defender. “The easy thing would have been to move on and find a new challenge but I felt that would have been a cop out. I believe in my ability.

“I don't believe I've had the biggest opportunity to show that, but I always felt if I got that chance I'd show what I was capable of. And I'm desperate to do that.”

Jules has become a more regular sight on the pitch for Liam Manning’s side this season

Making just 12 appearances under Liam Manning last term, Jules’ first team opportunities were few and far between, the defender was well down the pecking order at Stadium MK. But in helping keep Fleetwood up in his 20 appearances in the north-west, Jules rediscovered his motivation and drive to make a mark back at his parent club.

On his time away, Jules said: “It was mixed really. I enjoyed playing every week, and it's a great club with really, really good people. It was a difficult position they were in, fighting for survival.

“And it was a different environment and mentality that I was coming from. Here, winning was the norm, and I was going to a place where wins in the league were hard to come by. It was very different.

“But for me, it was about getting a run of games together and enjoying games again. It gave me a platform to come into preseason here in as good a position as I can be.”

And he has given his boss food for though too, playing himself into the side and impressing in both league and cup this season, keeping his spot in the side of late ahead of club captain Dean Lewington.

He added: “Given the situation I was in I felt I had to take every opportunity I had at this club to show what I can do and that I deserve a run in the team. I feel like I've done that this season.