Changes to MK Dons Women's team will all be positive, says captain Omenazu

Changes behind the scenes will only be positive for MK Dons Women accoring to their skipper

Stability and consistency will be critical next season for MK Dons Women when they come under the club’s umbrella, and the future looks bright for the team.

Organisational changes to the way the side is run will come into effect in July, with the appointment of a permanent full-time head coach on the agenda for the first time.

While all of the implications of the changes are still to be ironed out, club captain Favour Omenazu believes it can only be a positive step forwards for the team.

“We will be integrated with everyone, and we will have more involvement too which is very exciting,” she said. “The way the setup has been, there will be a bit of change, but a change for the better which we’re all looking forward to.

“The fact the club wants to change and do better, you cannot fault that. The way the women’s football movement is going, the club’s involvement in what we want to see.

“It shows their intentions to make it near enough equal with what the men have. Everything the men have, the women will have too. It’s gradual but it is getting there.

“We have a good foundation with the girls in the team, but we also can strengthen now too, so for that I can’t wait.”

The appointment of a full-time head coach will also be of huge significance, according to Omenazu, after having several people at the helm last term, which did little to help the side’s consistency and approach.

She continued: “We’ve never had it before, so it will be good to have someone full-time in charge. They will be solely focused on the job, on training and everything that goes on behind it too, right down to nutrition. That extra detail will really help.

“And if we have problems, we know exactly who to go to. It brings stability for the girls as well, and I think that helps build a good foundation.”