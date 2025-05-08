Plans for women's team confirmed as MK Dons take control from SET

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The women’s team will be brought under the umbrella of MK Dons

The running and organisation of MK Dons Women has been formally moved under the banner of the club’s operation.

Since 2009, the women’s team had been run by MK Dons’ charity arm, the Sports & Education Trust (SET). But as of July 1, 2025, the side will be incorporated into the club itself.

This will result in improved infrastructure for players, coaches and staff, and will also see an increase in marketing for the side.

The news comes after a brutal season for the team this season. In 22 games, Dons picked up just a single point, losing 21 of their matches, finishing with a goal-difference of -114 after a mass exodus of players and staff last term.

Back in October, CEO Neil Hart told the Citizen that a ‘rethink’ was needed in order to help the women’s team, giving the first indicator that it would be brought under the control of MK Dons rather than the SET.

Owner Fahad Al Ghanim said: “As anyone who lives in MK will know, we’re a one-city club. We’re delighted that any women and girls interested in participating in the sport will now directly benefit from a fantastic ‘semi-professional' team that represents them, as well as a clear development pathway underneath it.

“This is a clear statement of intent from MK Dons, myself and the Board of directors, as well as everyone who works at Stadium MK. We’re at a pivotal moment for women’s sport, this is the right thing to do and we’re thrilled to re-establish and support its continued development.

“With many incredible women already working at MK Dons, we’re delighted this move will create even more opportunities and see even more inspiring and ambitious staff welcomed into the club.”

Hart himself is no stranger to the women’s game, having managed Watford and was chairman for Burnley Women as they secured three promotions. He also brought Bolton Wanderers Women under the umbrella of the club too in a similar move.

He said: “The integration of the Women’s First Team has been a goal for the new ownership group and myself since they acquired MK Dons last summer, so we’re thrilled to now announce this exciting development just nine months later.

“We’re very ambitious for the team and what the move represents for women and girls in MK. In the short term, the aim is to semi-professionalise the squad before delivering pragmatic growth over the coming years, which will include the appointment of a full-time women's first team manager.

“MK Dons and MK Dons Women have been separate for too long, and we’re so pleased this will now change, allowing for better integration between the sides as one club.”