Charlton cannot take Dons lightly despite league position, says Garner

Charlton boss Ben Garner has warned against complacency when taking on MK Dons tomorrow night at The Valley.

The Addicks are out to preserve their unbeaten home record at the start of this sason, while Dons head to south London eager to end their run of five consecutive defeats which has seen them drop to the foot of the League One table.

Charlton have won three in a row meanwhile heading into tomorrow night’s game, and hover just outside the top six.

Garner, who took over as Charlton boss in the summer, said his side need to be wary of Dons irrespective of their league position and could not take the game lightly.

“They are a really good team, with a good manager and were in the playoffs last season,” he said. “They lost a couple of key players in the summer and they’ve had to rebuild, a lot of recruitment, they have a really talented squad, some hugely experienced players within their ranks and also some really exciting young players.

“They have a clear identity and a clear ethos as a football club, by no means can we take MK Dons lightly.

