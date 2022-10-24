Dons must ‘own the situation’ to get out of trouble, says Sweeting

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting has called for patience amidst MK Dons poor start to the season.

Sitting bottom of the table after 14 games, Dons are on a run of five consecutive defeats in League One, most recently drawing a blank against Wycombe on Saturday in a 1-0 defeat at Stadium MK.

Speaking in his programme notes ahead of the game, Sweeting admitted the situation is far from the one they predicted at the start of the season.

He wrote: “Progress towards any goal is rarely a journey in a straight line, it involves ups and downs but belief and hard work is what will get us through – I know we’ll work harder than anyone to get us back where we want to be.

“Whilst none of us would have expected us to be where we are, we must own the situation, stick together and fight to find our way forward.

“I understand the feeling of frustration and disappointment that we haven’t picked up more points and performed better so far this season, and I certainly won’t be listing excuses or trying to lower expectations here. The reality is, every day, I see a group of players, coaching staff and support staff who are absolutely focussed on improving themselves individually and collectively to help turn this around.

Read More Toby Lock's MK Dons plater rating photos after losing to Wycombe Wanderers

Advertisement