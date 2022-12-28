Chelsea keeper Cumming addresses his future at MK Dons

Jamie Cumming has heard no news of a potential recall back to parent club Chelsea in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old keeper has been on loan with MK Dons for almost the entire calendar year after joining last January, cutting short a spell with Gillingham.

With Dons struggling, just as the Gills were, at the wrong end of League One, murmurings surrounding Cumming’s future had been heard but the shot-stopper said as far as he was aware, his future remained at Stadium MK until the end of his loan spell in May, but could not rule out a return to Stamford Bridge next month.

“As far as I'm aware I'm here to stay, but football is a weird game,” he said. “It happened last season, anything can happen. But my priority is the team and picking up points for MK Dons.”

While Cumming has kept consecutive clean sheets in League One wins for Dons to ease their relegation fears, though they remain in the bottom four, the keeper admitted he had endured a tough few weeks leading up to the first in the 2-0 win against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

In six outings leading up to the shut-out, Cumming conceded 16 goals from 30 efforts on target and felt his luck was out.

“It was a weird few weeks,” he said. “As a keeper, sometimes things go in the goal and you can't do much about it. But that was happening week after week.

“I don't know the exact numbers but the shots-on-target-to-goals ratio was ridiculous, and I'd never been through a period like it where it was stretching out for so long.

“But I've had to keep my composure, control what I can control and hope the outcome would change.

“Now a couple of games have gone well, it doesn't mean everything has changed, I'll still stick to how I play, how I can help the team.”

