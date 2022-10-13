Chelsea keeper is in credit with Dons for recent performances

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming continues to impress MK Dons boss Liam Manning despite their dreadful form of late.

The 23-year-old stopper, on loan from Chelsea, made three vital saves on Tuesday night to keep Bristol Rovers at bay before he was eventually beaten from the spot - the fifth penalty the side have conceded at home this season.

Cumming, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Stadium MK too, has experienced the ‘dramatic drop-off’ Dean Lewington described the club has gone through in the last few months, but his performances and his impact in the dressing room have put him in credit with boss Liam Manning.

“He's terrific,” said the head coach. “It's a challenging period for everybody, especially for Jamie who was here last season and having the success he did.

“He'll have a really good career, Jamie, he'll play at a really high level. He's matured in terms of his leadership in this tough situation.