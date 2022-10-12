Fans need something to get behind again, says Lewington

After facing a chorus of boos and jeers leaving the field on Tuesday night, Dean Lewington said the players have to give the fans something to cheer again.

The fans who stayed until the final whistle in the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers made their opinions felt, telling the players they were ‘not fit to wear the shirt’ as they slumped to their eighth defeat in 12 games.

Lewington said he felt sympathy for the supporters this season after experiencing the ‘massive drop-off’ from what they saw last term.

He said: “The relationship with the fans has always been about giving them something to shout about and to get behind. We need them to stay with us. In these periods it is difficult because it's not what we've come to expect.

“It's a massive drop-off from last year and it's frustrating because we had a good team which has been disbanded. We are where we are. It's a new challenge, we're in a dog fight, we're fighting to keep our heads above water.

“We're incredibly aware we have to give the fans something to get behind.”

