“He’s supportive but I’m realistic”: Manning on being under pressure at MK Dons

Liam Manning said he has the support of MK Dons chairman Pete Winkelman, but admitted his side have to pick up points or it could cost him his job.

Another lifeless performance saw just one effort on target registered against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night as Antony Evans’ penalty 15 minutes from time was the difference at Stadium MK, with a chorus of boos and jeers at the full-time whistle aimed at the home players - hardly the way to celebrate the 500th home game in Milton Keynes.

With Dons mired in 22nd in League One, losing eight of their opening 12 games in the division this term, Manning admitted the pressure is on to get points and that it needs to happen sooner rather than later.

“I've had to fight my whole career to get where I am so it's in me to fight and that's the bare minimum we expect from the players. I didn't look at them and think there wasn't a fight in us, just discipline and quality.

“We have to stick together and go again. We're not the first team to be in this position and we won't be the last. We have to understand how to get out of it, and that'll be down to sticking together.

“For me, I can only control what I can control. All I can control is how we react to tonight and what work we do on Thursday for Saturday. Until I'm told otherwise, it's head down, fight and scrap to give the players the best chance to fight for the win on Saturday.

