Cheltenham Town 0-0 MK Dons - A point apiece at full-time

MK Dons are looking to back up their win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night with another against Cheltenham Town this afternoon.

By The Newsroom
1 minute ago
<p>MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town in League One at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium </p>

MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town in League One at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Get the latest from the game in Gloucestershire.

Cheltenham Town 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:48

90 mins: Jules hits the bar

Zak Jules’ looping header hits the bar as the fourth official indicates four minutes to be added on

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:46

88 mins: Dons on the front foot

Johnson has had a volley deflected over the bar, and Darragh Burns with a tame effort wide for a corner, but Dons having the better of the action in these closing stages having ridden out a spell of Cheltenham pressure

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:34

76 mins: Double change for the hosts

Two more changes for the hosts, taking them to four for the afternoon.

Is there a winner to be had in these last 14 minutes? Both sides desperate to get it and it’s still proving to be a frantic game - not sure who it’s really suiting!

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:30

73 mins: Devoy comes on

Josh McEachran has been chased relentlessly all afternoon, but he can finally stop looking over his shoulder for a red shirt as he is replaced by Dawson Devoy.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:24

65 mins: Double change for the Dons

Will Grigg and Louie Barry are making way here for Mo Eisa and Darragh Burns

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:20

63 mins: Holland with a sight of goal

Good break from Holland from half-way, takes it to the edge of the box but his left-footed effort was falling away and Southwood gathers

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:15

55 mins: Edgy play from both sides

Mistakes all over the pitch from both sides in this opening 10 minutes of the second-half. It’s making for a thrilling watch but it’s heart-in-your-mouth stuff at times.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:09

50 mins: Much like the first half

There’s still a pretty lively pace about this one in the early knockings of the second-half, both sides playing at a rapid rate.

Only one change in the opening five minutes, with Johnson skidding one just wide.

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 16:03

46 mins: Second half

Grigg gets the game back underway, no changes at the interval

Saturday, 29 October, 2022, 15:47

HALF TIME: Cheltenham Town 0-0 MK Dons

Both sides with a couple of decent chances, Southwood denying Johnson and Grigg, while Cumming with a terrific save to tip Olayinka’s deflected effort over. A lively game.

