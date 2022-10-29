Cheltenham Town 0-0 MK Dons - A point apiece at full-time
MK Dons are looking to back up their win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night with another against Cheltenham Town this afternoon.
MK Dons take on Cheltenham Town in League One at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium
Get the latest from the game in Gloucestershire.
90 mins: Jules hits the bar
Zak Jules’ looping header hits the bar as the fourth official indicates four minutes to be added on
88 mins: Dons on the front foot
Johnson has had a volley deflected over the bar, and Darragh Burns with a tame effort wide for a corner, but Dons having the better of the action in these closing stages having ridden out a spell of Cheltenham pressure
76 mins: Double change for the hosts
Two more changes for the hosts, taking them to four for the afternoon.
Is there a winner to be had in these last 14 minutes? Both sides desperate to get it and it’s still proving to be a frantic game - not sure who it’s really suiting!
73 mins: Devoy comes on
Josh McEachran has been chased relentlessly all afternoon, but he can finally stop looking over his shoulder for a red shirt as he is replaced by Dawson Devoy.
65 mins: Double change for the Dons
Will Grigg and Louie Barry are making way here for Mo Eisa and Darragh Burns
63 mins: Holland with a sight of goal
Good break from Holland from half-way, takes it to the edge of the box but his left-footed effort was falling away and Southwood gathers
55 mins: Edgy play from both sides
Mistakes all over the pitch from both sides in this opening 10 minutes of the second-half. It’s making for a thrilling watch but it’s heart-in-your-mouth stuff at times.
50 mins: Much like the first half
There’s still a pretty lively pace about this one in the early knockings of the second-half, both sides playing at a rapid rate.
Only one change in the opening five minutes, with Johnson skidding one just wide.
46 mins: Second half
Grigg gets the game back underway, no changes at the interval
HALF TIME: Cheltenham Town 0-0 MK Dons
Both sides with a couple of decent chances, Southwood denying Johnson and Grigg, while Cumming with a terrific save to tip Olayinka’s deflected effort over. A lively game.