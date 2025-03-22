Live

Cheltenham Town 0-1 MK Dons - Dons claim massive three points

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 22nd Mar 2025, 14:15 BST
Updated 22nd Mar 2025, 16:58 BST
MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon against Cheltenham Town

Cheltenham Town vs MK Dons - LIVE

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:58 BST

FULL TIME!

There’s the whistle! Dons win it!

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:58 BST

98 mins: Offside!

NO! Leko taps in but the flag is up

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:56 BST

95 mins: Time ticking

Dons so far are seeing out this stoppage time at a leisurely pace. Cheltenham did force a corner but it was awful, and went out for a throw

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

Stoppage time

Seven minutes to be added

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

89 mins: How's he stopped that?!

Kelly’s free-kick into the box, Maguire gambles and gets to it, somehow Day keeps it out

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BSTUpdated 16:48 BST

87 mins: Booked

Arkell Jude-Boyd into the book for a foul on Kelly.

Dons replace Joe White with Aaron Nemane

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:47 BST

86 mins: Leko things

We’ve missed that... Jonathan Leko has the freedom of the Cheltenham half to run into, but somehow trips over his own feet

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

85 mins: Tense

Five minutes plus stoppage time to go... nerves settling in up here

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:44 BST

84 mins: On the break

From Cheltenham’s corner, Liam Kelly breaks up field, brilliant ball inside to White to carry it on, but he tries to go it alone when he had Tomlinson in support, eventually loses possession for a Cheltenham throw

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

80 mins: Changes

Sub for each team:

Bakare is replaced by Miller for Cheltenham

Crowley comes off for Kelly for Dons

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

75 mins: Close

Orsi’s perseverance nearly pays off as the clearance is rushed as far as Tomlinson, forcing Day into a good save. Orsi picks up the loose ball, but his effort is just wide of the top corner

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

73 mins: Putting himself about

Leko is showing no nerves on his comeback, already throwing himself about, getting on the ball, chasing things down and sticking Ibrahim Bakare on the deck while battling in the air

Cheltenham make a fourth change - Tom King replaces Ethan Williams

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:28 BSTUpdated 16:30 BST

68 mins: Leko on!

For the first time since January 2024, Jonathan Leko is coming on for MK Dons.

He’s replacing Callum Hendry.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

66 mins: Big block

Important interception from Lemonheigh-Evans as Archer breaks into the box, the Dons man playing it off the striker for a goal kick.

Callum Hendry needs treatment for his knee after a thumping 50-50 on half-way.

Jonathan Leko getting some instructions, might be coming on

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:26 BST

65 mins: Changes

Two changes for Cheltenham: Taylor and Adedokun off, Hay and Dulson on

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:21 BST

60 mins: Tretment

Adedokun down and in need of treatment, giving both sets of players a break.

Dons looking good at the moment, not really giving Day anything to worry about majorly but in the ascendency at least

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:17 BST

56 mins: Spectacular

Wow, a wildly acrobatic effort from Hendry sails out of the ground after Dons’ drop ball is crossed into the mixer.

Half a handball shout in there for good measure on Sam Stubbs but the ref is unmoved.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:14 BST

54 mins: Scrap

Trueman gets dumped on the deck by Taylor, nothing given, but the Dons keeper bounces up and take offence and has a dig back at the Cheltenham keeper.

Bit of a scuffle, the referee pulls them both for a word. And on we go

