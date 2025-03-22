Cheltenham Town 0-1 MK Dons - Dons claim massive three points
Cheltenham Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
FULL TIME!
There’s the whistle! Dons win it!
98 mins: Offside!
NO! Leko taps in but the flag is up
95 mins: Time ticking
Dons so far are seeing out this stoppage time at a leisurely pace. Cheltenham did force a corner but it was awful, and went out for a throw
Stoppage time
Seven minutes to be added
89 mins: How's he stopped that?!
Kelly’s free-kick into the box, Maguire gambles and gets to it, somehow Day keeps it out
87 mins: Booked
Arkell Jude-Boyd into the book for a foul on Kelly.
Dons replace Joe White with Aaron Nemane
86 mins: Leko things
We’ve missed that... Jonathan Leko has the freedom of the Cheltenham half to run into, but somehow trips over his own feet
85 mins: Tense
Five minutes plus stoppage time to go... nerves settling in up here
84 mins: On the break
From Cheltenham’s corner, Liam Kelly breaks up field, brilliant ball inside to White to carry it on, but he tries to go it alone when he had Tomlinson in support, eventually loses possession for a Cheltenham throw
80 mins: Changes
Sub for each team:
Bakare is replaced by Miller for Cheltenham
Crowley comes off for Kelly for Dons
75 mins: Close
Orsi’s perseverance nearly pays off as the clearance is rushed as far as Tomlinson, forcing Day into a good save. Orsi picks up the loose ball, but his effort is just wide of the top corner
73 mins: Putting himself about
Leko is showing no nerves on his comeback, already throwing himself about, getting on the ball, chasing things down and sticking Ibrahim Bakare on the deck while battling in the air
Cheltenham make a fourth change - Tom King replaces Ethan Williams
68 mins: Leko on!
For the first time since January 2024, Jonathan Leko is coming on for MK Dons.
He’s replacing Callum Hendry.
66 mins: Big block
Important interception from Lemonheigh-Evans as Archer breaks into the box, the Dons man playing it off the striker for a goal kick.
Callum Hendry needs treatment for his knee after a thumping 50-50 on half-way.
Jonathan Leko getting some instructions, might be coming on
65 mins: Changes
Two changes for Cheltenham: Taylor and Adedokun off, Hay and Dulson on
60 mins: Tretment
Adedokun down and in need of treatment, giving both sets of players a break.
Dons looking good at the moment, not really giving Day anything to worry about majorly but in the ascendency at least
56 mins: Spectacular
Wow, a wildly acrobatic effort from Hendry sails out of the ground after Dons’ drop ball is crossed into the mixer.
Half a handball shout in there for good measure on Sam Stubbs but the ref is unmoved.
54 mins: Scrap
Trueman gets dumped on the deck by Taylor, nothing given, but the Dons keeper bounces up and take offence and has a dig back at the Cheltenham keeper.
Bit of a scuffle, the referee pulls them both for a word. And on we go
