Cheltenham Town v MK Dons - Form, odds and stats

Dons’ dire situation could look significantly different should they pick up a second win in succession when they take on Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

On the road again this weekend, Liam Manning’s side will be keen to build on their win over Charlton on Tuesday heading into back-to-back cup games next week.

The Robins have made a solid start to the season and currently sit 18th in the standings, four points ahead of Dons in 21st.

They too ended a miserable losing streak on Tuesday night – their run of four defeats extinguished with a 1-0 win over bottom club Morecambe.

In nine encounters betweeen the teams down the years, Dons have claimed victory in five of them, with Cheltenham winning twice, and two draws. The sides met earlier this season in the Papa John’s Trophy, with Cheltenham winning 2-1 at Stadium MK. However, it was Dons who would go through as Group C leaders, with the Robins losing out to West Ham U21s on the final night, missing out on a spot in the next round.

Dons’ record at Completely-Suzuki Stadium though is patchy at best - winning twice in five visits, with the last of them coming in 2011. Last season, a last-gasp Hiram Boateng goal salvaged a point for Manning’s men early in his tenure.

Darren Drysdale will take charge of the game. In 11 games this season, he’s flashed 27 yellow cards but kept his red in the top pocket. Dons fans saw him last in January during the 1-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK, and also during the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium. Richard Morris and Ollie Williams will run the lines with Fourth Official Adam Ricketts.

