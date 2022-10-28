Elliott warns Dons are beginning to look as they did last season

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott believes MK Dons are beginning to look like their former selves again in recent weeks.

After a poor start to the season, Dons won on Tuesday night to end a five-game losing streak and to climb off the bottom of League One.

Cheltenham have gone through a similar period, losing four straight prior to their win over Morecambe in the week.

Elliott has done his homework on Liam Manning's side, having watched the 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers in person at Stadium MK, but feels following better performances against Wycombe and Charlton, Dons are looking more like the team that finished third last term than they were at the start of the campaign.

"They've had transition in their squad. They're victims of their own success, with players reaching the ceiling and moving up a level.

"They've been very good in the last few games against Wycombe and Charlton, and they're getting back to the form and the team we saw last season.

"In the last three or four games, they've gone back to looking like how they did last season in terms of how they want to play.

"Mo Eisa is coming back in, they've got Will Grigg, Josh Kayode and Matt Dennis. They've got a very good squad."

Elliott and Manning completed their coaching badges together and delivered similar messages ahead of the game at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium tomorrow after going through similar runs recently.

Elliott said: "We have to be respectful of the opposition, but not to the extent where you neglect your own strengths and what you can impose on the game.

