Chesterfield 0-1 MK Dons - Hepburn-Murphy blasts Dons into the lead
Chesterfield vs MK Dons - L#iVE
28 mins: Close
Free-kick arrowed in at the near post by Chesterfield after Mendez-Laing fouls, Gilbey gets to it before MacGillivray, heading it over the bar and out of the ground.
The corner is a poor one and dealt with
25 mins: GOAL! Dons lead
Hepburn-Murphy gives Dons the lead!
Armando Dobra slips on the ball, it offers up the ball to Hepburn-Murphy, he exchanges a neat one-two with Paterson to get through on goal, and he blasts through keeper Hemming!
22 mins: Tipped over
Cracking ball from the dangerous Markanday, Gordon in on goal from an angle, lets fire and MacGillivray tips over the bar
18 mins: Promising
Dons, for all their changes, look pretty solid so far, have made some promising attacks and have looked the team on top
12 mins: Needless
Mendez-Laing chases down a ball over the top but gets a shove in the back from Daley-Campbell and he has to leap the boards and crashes into a wall.
He’s furious is the Guatemala international, and rightly so. Utterly needless from the Chesterfield man
11 mins: Side netting
Vontae Daley-Campbell blasts the ball from a narrow angle into the side netting as Dons struggle to clear their lines and allow the home side to get on the front foot
8 mins: Close
Paterson heads Crowley’s cross just wide, but if he leaves it, I think Gilbey probably scores just behind him
6 mins: Bright start
Nothing much in the way of chances of yet but both sides have started brightly. Dons have put in a couple of balls into the box but no joy thus far
Kick-off
Liam Kelly gets the game underway
Pre-match odds
Chesterfield v MK Dons according to BetVictor
Chesterfield: 13/10
Draw: 23/10
MK Dons: 21/10
Familiar faces
A couple of ex-Dons in the Chesterfield side this afternoon, and both featured heavily in the promotion winning team of 2014/15.
Kyle McFadzean starts at centre-back for the Spireites after joining them in the summer. He made 93 appearances in two seasons for Dons, leaving after they were relegated from the Championship in 2016.
Will Grigg meanwhile has had three spells at the club, was top-scorer when they won promotion, and had another loan spell in 2021 before joining the club on a permanent basis in 2022. He is on the bench this afternoon.
Chesterfield's team to face MK Dons
Four changes to the side this afternoon for MK Dons as injuries strike Paul Warne’s squad once again. Jack Sanders, Kane Wilson and Scott Hogan all miss out this afternoon, with Jon Mellish suspended after his red card last week.
It means Dan Crowley and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans come in to make their first starts of the season, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing returns from international duty and Aaron Nemane is redeployed at full-back.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Ekpiteta, Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly, Crowley, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Paterson
Subs: Trueman, Collins, Leko, Collar, Tripp, Lewis-Burgess, Medwynter