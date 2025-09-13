Live

Chesterfield 0-1 MK Dons - Hepburn-Murphy blasts Dons into the lead

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Sep 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2025, 15:26 BST
MK Dons are in action in Derbyshire this afternoon, taking on Chesterfield.

Get the latest from the game at the SMH Group Stadium.

Chesterfield vs MK Dons - L#iVE

15:29 BST

28 mins: Close

Free-kick arrowed in at the near post by Chesterfield after Mendez-Laing fouls, Gilbey gets to it before MacGillivray, heading it over the bar and out of the ground.

The corner is a poor one and dealt with

15:26 BST

25 mins: GOAL! Dons lead

Hepburn-Murphy gives Dons the lead!

Armando Dobra slips on the ball, it offers up the ball to Hepburn-Murphy, he exchanges a neat one-two with Paterson to get through on goal, and he blasts through keeper Hemming!

15:21 BST

22 mins: Tipped over

Cracking ball from the dangerous Markanday, Gordon in on goal from an angle, lets fire and MacGillivray tips over the bar

15:19 BST

18 mins: Promising

Dons, for all their changes, look pretty solid so far, have made some promising attacks and have looked the team on top

15:13 BST

12 mins: Needless

Mendez-Laing chases down a ball over the top but gets a shove in the back from Daley-Campbell and he has to leap the boards and crashes into a wall.

He’s furious is the Guatemala international, and rightly so. Utterly needless from the Chesterfield man

15:11 BST

11 mins: Side netting

Vontae Daley-Campbell blasts the ball from a narrow angle into the side netting as Dons struggle to clear their lines and allow the home side to get on the front foot

15:08 BST

8 mins: Close

Paterson heads Crowley’s cross just wide, but if he leaves it, I think Gilbey probably scores just behind him

15:06 BST

6 mins: Bright start

Nothing much in the way of chances of yet but both sides have started brightly. Dons have put in a couple of balls into the box but no joy thus far

14:59 BST

Kick-off

Liam Kelly gets the game underway

14:53 BST

Results in the early kick-off

14:35 BST

Pre-match odds

Chesterfield v MK Dons according to BetVictor

Chesterfield: 13/10

Draw: 23/10

MK Dons: 21/10

14:26 BST

Familiar faces

Kyle McFadzean starts at centre-half for Chesterfield this afternoonplaceholder image
Kyle McFadzean starts at centre-half for Chesterfield this afternoon | Getty Images

A couple of ex-Dons in the Chesterfield side this afternoon, and both featured heavily in the promotion winning team of 2014/15.

Kyle McFadzean starts at centre-back for the Spireites after joining them in the summer. He made 93 appearances in two seasons for Dons, leaving after they were relegated from the Championship in 2016.

Will Grigg meanwhile has had three spells at the club, was top-scorer when they won promotion, and had another loan spell in 2021 before joining the club on a permanent basis in 2022. He is on the bench this afternoon.

13:45 BSTUpdated 14:34 BST

Chesterfield's team to face MK Dons

13:45 BST

Dan Crowley makes his first start of the seasonplaceholder image
Dan Crowley makes his first start of the season | Jane Russell

Four changes to the side this afternoon for MK Dons as injuries strike Paul Warne’s squad once again. Jack Sanders, Kane Wilson and Scott Hogan all miss out this afternoon, with Jon Mellish suspended after his red card last week.

It means Dan Crowley and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans come in to make their first starts of the season, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing returns from international duty and Aaron Nemane is redeployed at full-back.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Ekpiteta, Nemane, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly, Crowley, Gilbey, Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Paterson

Subs: Trueman, Collins, Leko, Collar, Tripp, Lewis-Burgess, Medwynter

13:38 BST

Match preview

13:38 BST

A look around the ground

