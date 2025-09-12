Chesterfield 'a good flag in the ground' for where MK Dons need to be

The MK Dons head coach spoke highly of Saturday’s opposition Chesterfield

Taking on Chesterfield on Saturday will be a test of MK Dons’ mettle not just for 90 minutes, but it could show where they are in the League Two pecking order.

Paul Warne’s side have lost back-to-back games heading up to Derbyshire this weekend to take on a Spireites side in similar form. Paul Cook’s men were beaten 1-0 by Walsall last Saturday, as Dons were two weeks ago, but suffered a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Crewe four days earlier in the Ventu Trophy - a game which saw ex-Dons loanee Emre Tezgel score his first career hat-trick.

Alongside Dons, Chesterfield were heavily backed to be in the title fight this season, and though both have stumbled a little of late, the pair remain there or thereabouts after seven games.

For Warne, a result on Saturday he feels will be a significant marker for the season to come, believing the Spireites will be right up there come the end of term.

“There aren’t many teams I’d say this about, but I think if you were to finish above Chesterfield, you’ve had a good season,” said the Dons head coach. “Come the end of play in May, if we’ve finished above them, we’ve done great, they’re a good flag in the ground.

“I appreciate they’re not at the top of the league at the moment, and nor are we, but between now and January the league will start to take shape and I can see them kicking on. It will be the hardest away game we’ve had so far.”

He continued: “They’ve always seemed to be a bit of a local side for me because of where I live. One of my best mates used to play for them as well so I always followed them.

“And I love Cooky, I’ve got a great relationship with him. I think he’s done well in every league he’s managed in. His teams always play a similar way, they’ve got a bit of panache about them. Predominantly they play 4-2-3-1, they like to control the ball and I know it will be a tough place to go.

“They’re off the back of results like we are, so it will be a humdinger where both teams need points in the bag.”