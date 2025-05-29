Clark appointed chairman of MK Dons Sports & Education Trust

The club’s charity arm has a new chairman

Experienced Paul Clark has been named MK Dons Sports & Education Trust’s new chairman.

In a career spanning 50 years, Clark has spent over a decade as a local authority Director of Children’s Services, as well as being a national lead inspector for England on Children Protection and Safeguarding, and a board member for the government and Home Secretary task force on internet safety.

In addition, the new MK Dons Sport & Education Trust Chair was a special adviser to the England Care Quality Commission and has played a strategic role in many charities across the region. Paul has also been responsible as an Advisor for Children’s Services to governments in Abu Dhabi, Bulgaria, Jordan, Kosovo, and the Republic of Ireland.

“I’m delighted to join and look forward to working with everyone involved with the Milton Keynes community,” he said.

“As a resident of Milton Keynes, I understand first-hand the positive difference the club can make in the community. Hopefully, I bring significant experience to the role, and I look forward to playing a part in the continued development of the MK Dons Sport & Education Trust.

“There is so much opportunity and lots to be done; thank you to my fellow Trustees and everyone at the club for making me feel so welcome in these early stages.”

MK Dons owner Fahad Al Ghanim continued: “His vast and long-standing experience will further preserve the great work already undertaken by the charity and enable focus and growth accordingly as we progress.

“We are absolutely committed to having a strong and vibrant charity which can meet the needs of our fast-growing city - enabling the club to connect with every aspect of our community is imperative.”

CEO Neil Hart added: “We firmly believe in the fantastic impact this football club can make in the local community, and we are committed to maintaining the good work and growing this provision to meet the needs of this vibrant and ever-expanding city.

“It’s fantastic to welcome someone with Paul’s vast experience, and we look forward to working with him over the coming years.”