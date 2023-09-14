Clean sheets and goals for MK Dons are on Tucker’s agenda
The defender wants to be a force at both ends of the pitch for MK Dons
Clean sheets have been hard to come by for MK Dons this season, and Jack Tucker wants to fix that issue.
Dons have only kept one lockout this term - the 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the second game of the season - and have conceded 12 goals in their opening seven games in League Two.
While their 14 goals for mean they are still sitting pretty in fourth spot, two points off top at this early stage, the leaking defence is making life harder for them. On Saturday, Kyle Cameron’s goal earned Notts County a share of the spoils after cancelling out Daniel Harvie’s opener, but it was a preventable one according to Tucker.
And with the visit of Stockport County on Saturday, the 23-year-old is aiming for a strong defensive showing.
“As a defender, you pride yourself on clean sheets and we'd love to have more,” he said. “We've been working a lot this week on defending our box, how we can improve that.
“It has been tough. At the start of the season, teams want to be free flowing, want to score goals and get high up the league.
“We were disappointed not to get a clean sheet on Saturday, it was a great strike from the lad, but it was annoying because I felt our shape was good and disciplined. It wasn't to be, so we can only aim for one on Saturday now.
“I want to see us score a lot, but I don't want to concede! There is a lot of quality in League Two, with a lot of good managers with good styles playing good football, so naturally there will be a lot of goals flying in. It's good when we're doing it, but we'll try and keep the goals against us to a minimum.”
While doing his job at one end though, Tucker said he also wants to start chipping in at the other too. Scoring once last season in a 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park, the former Gillingham man has seen defensive partners Warren O’Hora and Daniel Harvie find the back of the net - three times in the case of Harvie - but wants to open his scoring account this term too.
He added: “I had a chance at Colchester which I don't know how the keeper saved, I was gutted about that! The gaffer has made it clear though that goals need to come from everywhere.
“Danny has a few, Woz has one, so me and Smudge (Tommy Smith) need to get off the mark sooner rather than later. With our set piece routines, I'm confident that will come.”