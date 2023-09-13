Harvie’s scoring start to the season has come by design rather than luck

Watch more videos on Shots!

Daniel Harvie’s goal-scoring start to the season is exactly what Graham Alexander has been wanting to see.

The Scot’s third goal of the season came in MK Dons’ 1-1 with Notts County on Saturday - a composed finish after running half the length of the Stadium MK pitch - after strikes against Wrexham and Doncaster Rovers earlier in the campaign.

Sitting just a goal behind in the club’s top scorer’s list behind strikers Mo Eisa and Jonathan Leko who both have four, Harvie is a regular goal threat for Alexander’s side this term, not through luck, but by design, according to the head coach.

“We've tried to create a team that wins games, a team that defends and attacks,” he said. “We want to create a team that has multiple options.

“We expect our strikers to be a part of our defensive play, and our defenders be a part of our attacking play.

“We want the full-backs to have a goal-scoring threat. Dan Harvie, Cam Norman, Brooklyn and Joe Tomlinson - these guys have got real attacking threats and qualities. We don't want any opposition looking at us and thinking 'if you stop him, you stop MK Dons.'

“A defender's first job is to defend, but we're looking for more. I demand a lot from our players to not just have one job.”

Harvie’s tally in the opening seven games - equalling his highest for the club in any season - has been a sign of the 25-year-old’s potential, according to Alexander, who said he has spoken with the Scot about where he can improve to take his game on even further.

“It's a great return from Dan,” Alexander added. “There is more to come from him as a player. I spoke to him this week about the level he can get to if he adds a couple of things.

“Him getting into those positions is not by fluke. You saw his body relax just before he took that shot on Saturday to lift it over the keeper. It was a brilliantly composed finish.