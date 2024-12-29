Clear improvements made as Dons end losing streak with Crewe draw

Scott Lindsey | Jane Russell

The MK Dons head coach reacted to his side’s 1-1 draw with Crewe Alexandra on Sunday

Head coach Scott Lindsey saw signs of improvement after MK Dons ended their three-match losing run to draw 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra in the final game of 2024 on Sunday, but there were also elements he was not so keen on.

While Joe White’s 10th minute opener was cancelled out by a scrappy Jamie Knight-Lebel goal 11 minutes into the second-half to share the spoils, Lindsey felt there were positives to glean from his side’s performance.

But after taking the lead, Lindsey felt his players were quick to take their foot off the gas, allowing Crewe to get back into things, particularly at the start of the second 45 minutes.

“There is improvement from this performance, I liked a lot of it,” he said. “We're a work in progress, but we played against a good side and there were moments when we looked good, and when they looked good.

“I don't think we started the second-half very well. We huffed and puffed but couldn't blow the house down. There were some good passages, but it wasn't until the last five minutes really when we looked like we could go and win it. We didn't create loads.

“We've just played a really solid defence in Crewe, they've had the third most clean sheets, they've not conceded many goals either, so they're a hard nut to crack. They don't allow you much space, to cross, to get in behind or to find space in the box. We tried hard to do it, but they're a good side. They're up there for a reason.

“I'm proud with how we played but I want us to be braver, and we're getting there. We looked a bit nervy, like we wanted to defend the lead. I didn't, I wanted us to get forward.”

The result means Dons finish 2024 in 11th spot in League Two, five points off the play-offs and just six off the automatic promotion spots, though runaway league leaders Walsall are 18-points up the road.

Lindsey added: “You've only got to string three or four results together, and we've got a couple of games in hand over the teams above us too, so we're not worried, not at this time of the year anyway.”